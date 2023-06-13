KPSF awards $30,000 in scholarships

KPSF Student-Staff Scholarship recipients are, from left, Will Robinson, Simon Silvius, Elizabeth Cunningham and Lex Lipka, with KPSF Executive Director Jen Wittler.

The Kerrville Public School Foundation has awarded scholarships totaling $30,000 to five outstanding graduating seniors of Tivy High School.

Four scholarships of $5,000 each were awarded to children of KISD employees under KPSF’s “Staff-Student Scholarship Program.” Only children of KISD employees can apply for one of these scholarships. The awardees were: Elizabeth Cunningham, majoring in medical humanities at Baylor University; Lex Lipka, pursuing an aviation degree at Schreiner University; Will Robinson, attending Baylor or Trinity University as an aerospace engineering major; and Simon Silvius, studying business law at Southern Methodist University.

