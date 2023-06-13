KPSF awards $30,000 in scholarships

The Kerrville Public School Foundation has awarded scholarships totaling $30,000 to five outstanding graduating seniors of Tivy High School.
Four scholarships of $5,000 each were awarded to children of KISD employees under KPSF’s “Staff-Student Scholarship Program.” Only children of KISD employees can apply for one of these scholarships. The awardees were: Elizabeth Cunningham, majoring in medical humanities at Baylor University; Lex Lipka, pursuing an aviation degree at Schreiner University; Will Robinson, attending Baylor or Trinity University as an aerospace engineering major; and Simon Silvius, studying business law at Southern Methodist University.
Isabel Roman was named recipient of the Henry H. “Rique” Memorial Scholarship. This $10,000 scholarship was made possible by a generous endowment from Marianne Remschel and her family to honor her husband and their father, Rique. The scholarship expresses the Remschel family’s commitment to encouraging the youth of our community to further their education and set goals for the future. In the fall, Isabel will attend the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, to prepare for a career as a pediatrician.
The Kerrville Public School Foundation’s mission is to mobilize the community and its resources to further excellence in Kerrville ISD. KPSF does this each year through its teacher-requested grant programs, Teacher of the Year awards, Shining Stars Award of Excellence and scholarship programs.
Founded in 1987, the Kerrville Public School Foundation is a 501(c)(3) corporation. To learn more about KPSF or to donate, visit www.KPSF.net or contact KPSF Executive Director Jen Wittler, (830) 257-9282, or kpsf@kerrvilleisd.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.