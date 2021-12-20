Local artist Kandi Stimson will host a watercolor class at the Kerr Arts & Cultural Center beginning Jan. 20.
The class will be held each Thursday from 5-7 p.m. through Feb. 24.
Stimson began her watercolor painting journey in 2014 in Colorado by taking weekly group classes. A native of Texas, who recently moved to the Hill Country, she has also been coached by national and international instructors, who challenged her to capture the light in every painting.
Stimson’s goal for her students in this beginner's watercolor class is to lay a foundation of how to manipulate water and pigment on a canvas to make them dance and sing.
Topics to be covered will include supplies; brush techniques; mixing paints; washes; composition, and color theory. While developing their skill set, students should be able to complete several paintings during the six-week course.
No prior art experience is necessary to take this class.
The registration fee is $200. To reserve space in the class, visit www.kacckerrville.com.
