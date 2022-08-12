The Hill Country Chorale begins its 21st season with two receptions for all interested adult singers. The first reception will be held on Aug. 29 and the second on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5.
Both receptions will be at 6:30 p.m. in Ryan Hall, First Presbyterian Church in Kerrville.
All adults with interest and/or experience in choral music are invited to attend, enjoy refreshments and chat with chorale members. The chorale director, Claire Rabson, will present a short overview of information about joining the chorale.
Auditions are not required but a basic knowledge of musical notation and a commitment to rehearsals and performances is expected. Monday night rehearsals, from 6:30-8:30 p.m., begin Sept. 12. There will be two performances this fall.
The first will be a patriotic concert on Nov. 5 and the second will be the Christmas concert at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Kroc Center.
Rehearsals begin again on Jan. 2 at 6:30 p.m. with two performances to end the season. The first will be the Classical Music Festival, 4 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at The First Presbyterian Church and the spring concert will be 4 p.m. on April 29 at the Kroc Center.
A singer’s fee of only $30 is required. Anyone who is in unable to attend either reception but would still like to sing should plan to join the Chorale at its first rehearsal at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 12 at the First Presbyterian Church choir room.
For more information about singing with the Hill Country Chorale, please visit their website hillcountrychorale.org or call (830) 321-0303.
