Art2Heart’s “Made for the Stage Musical Theater Company” is open with free classes for children ages 6 to 16, meeting in the Kerr Arts & Cultural Center.
Director Loraine LeMon said after close to 20 years of performing arts camps, acting, dancing, singing and music lessons, Art2Heart has formed their very own musical theater company.
The free classes for youngsters started the last week of August, after school at the KACC, 228 Earl Garrett St., Kerrville.
“Are you made for the stage, for acting, dancing, piano lessons, musical theater and creative writing?” LeMon asks.
The piano lessons, dance, creative writing, art and more started last week; and professional workshops in acting, voice and theater begin in September.
Parents can visit the website Art2heart.org and check on registering students online. Or they can email LeMon at Art2heartinfo@ gmail.com; or call LeMon at 792-3338.
She also said these classes are offered free to youngsters because of donations from program volunteers and the community. Any community residents who feel they can give donations to this program also can contact LeMon by the same methods.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.