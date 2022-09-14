Kocurek takes her father’s desk at Hill Country Vets Center
Sarah Hill Kocurek, right, works in the veteran service officer/facility manager office she inherited from her father, HCVC founder Alan Hill. She coordinates activities with Susan Becmer, executive director of Together With Hill Country Veterans, one of the agencies officed in the center.

The new facility director at the Hill Country Veterans Center, Sara Hill Kocurek, says she was asked to fill the position after her father, Alan Hill, passed away.

“I schedule the day-to-day activities,” she says. “I help my mom, Shirley Hill, with the Veterans’ Food Bank, which involves receiving donations and running the scheduled distribution on Wednesdays. I’m responsible for setting up HCVC special events, like the gun show on the weekend of Oct. 8-9, and the job fair we have scheduled for Oct. 13. We also rent the facility for special events, everything from birthdays, to weddings and receptions, to quinceañeras, to funerals, to meet-and-greets.”

