Kocurek takes her father’s desk at Hill Country Vets Center

The new facility director at the Hill Country Veterans Center, Sara Hill Kocurek, says she was asked to fill the position after her father, Alan Hill, passed away.
“I schedule the day-to-day activities,” she says. “I help my mom, Shirley Hill, with the Veterans’ Food Bank, which involves receiving donations and running the scheduled distribution on Wednesdays. I’m responsible for setting up HCVC special events, like the gun show on the weekend of Oct. 8-9, and the job fair we have scheduled for Oct. 13. We also rent the facility for special events, everything from birthdays, to weddings and receptions, to quinceañeras, to funerals, to meet-and-greets.”
She says she also oversees the center’s military museum, the medical equipment lending program, and works alongside the many veterans programs housed at HCVC.
“All the funds we raise go to the facility,” she says. “My position as facility director, like my father’s was, is volunteer.”
Besides that job, Kocurek says she is in training to become a Veterans Service Officer.
She has completed the online V.S.O. basic training through National Veterans Legal Services Program. “It taught me how the VA determines veterans’ service-connected disability percentages, and the processes for making a claim for VA services, the VA health care system, benefits available for specific groups such as homeless vets and vet’s spouses and dependents. For instance, what does a surviving spouse of a veteran need to do to receive VA benefits, including a military funeral service, American flag, and grave marker?”
Now all she has to do is apply to the Veterans Administration and become certified. Then she says she will be able to help vets apply for benefits and navigate the VA system to receive what they are entitled to, based on their gift of military service to the U.S. She will also be coordinating with other VSOs, like Kerr County’s.
Last May she also added notary public to her resume of services she can provide. She has been the secretary for the Hill Country Honor Guard for the past ten years, and just joined the board of VA Dogs.
She remembers, “Dad always said, ‘You never lose by loving. You only lose by holding back.’ It’s a quote by Barbara De Angelis.”
Kocurek says she and Alan talked about the center, and how she could help out when he had to step back. “Alan helped found HCVC in the summer of 2013, so when he passed away the center closed its doors January and February of 2022 to grieve. On Feb. 5 the HCVC Board of Directors voted unanimously to assign me to my father’s position. Since then, I’ve jumped through a lot of hoops, and done a lot of training.”
She says she was born in Florence, Ala., but with a father in the Army she grew up several places. They moved to Kerrville in 1993, which isn’t surprising since her parents met and married at Fort Sam Houston, and Alan found a position at the Kerrville VA Medical Center, and loved it. Kocurek graduated from Tivy High School in 2000.
Mutual friends introduced her to Kristopher Kocurek in January of 2001, and he took her on a first date to see “The Fast & Furious” when it first came out. Now Kristopher manages Central Automotive.
She says, “We were married, and now we have two daughters who have practically been raised volunteering at HCVC. Emilie was involved in choir in school, and graduated from Tivy with 13 college credits. She’s preparing to become a teacher. Emily is our artist, and as a THS senior already has dual credits in psychology.”
Kocurek says, “Next summer HCVC will celebrate its 10-year anniversary and grand reopening. The board has told me they intend to rename the facility, but the exact name hasn’t been finalized yet. I’ll have everything ready for the event.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.