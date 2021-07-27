Coming to the Cailloux Theater in August

The managers of Kerrville's Cailloux Theater have plans for a busy August, wrapping up the summer and coming near the end of the list of events that have been held over due to COID-related cancellations in the past year.
The month begins with a lavish production of Agatha Christie's "Murder on the Orient Express" presented by Playhouse 2000, Kerrville's Community Theater.
Featuring an "all-star" cast of 12-plus extras and voice-overs, this play extends P2K's bi-annual run of Christie thrillers to three, following up on the success of "And Then There Were None" in 2016, and Season 2018's "Witness for the Prosecution." All three were directed by Amy Goodyear, who is also well known for her work onstage.
Unlike the others, "Murder on the Orient Express" was not written as a stage play by Christie, though it was a very famous film. The original novel was adapted for the stage by award-winning playwright Ken Ludwig, most famous for farces such as "Moon Over Buffalo" and "Leading Ladies," both of which have been huge hits locally.
P2K's highly anticipated production of "Murder on the Orient Express" will open on Friday, Aug. 6 and run in the Cailloux Theater for three weekends, with performances on Fridays and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., plus one Sunday Matinee on Aug. 15 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets range from $22 to $27, with discounts for children and students.
As soon as "Orient Express" finishes its run, the Symphony of the Hills will return to The Cailloux Stage to present a concert that was postponed in February. Dubbed "A Homecoming" to highlight the return to Kerrville of violinist and past SOH soloist Nancy Zhou, the concert will feature Samuel Barber's Violin Concerto, Op. 14.
Originally planned as a socially-distanced, limited audience concert, the show will now be presented in a full-seating format beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26. Single tickets are available in many sections, beginning at just $25.
Finally in August, Playhouse 2000 will present a show that was postponed from the summer of 2020; an appearance by "America's First Family of Gospel," the original Blackwood Singers.
Visiting from their home in Branson, Mo., the Blackwood Singers will present an inspirational evening of gospel to help celebrate the 71st birthday of one of the earliest members of the group, Ron Blackwood.
The Blackwood Singers will take to the Cailloux stage on Saturday, Aug. 28 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available in all sections of the auditorium, priced from $15 to $45, with discounts for students/children.
Before any of these, Playhouse 2000 is hosting a "Cailloux Performances Preview Party" on Saturday, July 31 at 3 p.m. This free event will offer a "sneak peek" at the six events coming in the concert series between October 2021 and April 2022.
Tickets for all events at the Cailloux City Center are available at the Box Office from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Friday, or 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, or by telephone (messages can be left any time) at (830) 896-9393. Information and tickets are also available online at CaillouxPerformingArts.com (note that convenience fees apply to on-line ticket orders.)
In addition to being Kerrville's Community Theater, Playhouse 2000 is manager, on behalf of the City of Kerrville, of the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, which includes both the Cailloux and VK Garage Theaters and the Kit Werlein Annex. More information is available at CaillouxPerformingArts. com.
