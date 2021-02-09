Teacher Feature: Daphne Morris

School: Center Point Elementary School.
Subject taught: First grade.
Years teaching: 24 years.
Years at school/district: One year.
College: I have a bachelor of science in interdisciplinary studies, a master of education in curriculum and instruction, and a master of education in administration, all from the University of Houston at Victoria.
Reason you chose a career in education: It’s because of my love of reading. I have a passion for teaching students how to read so they look forward to reading for enjoyment.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: When a student’s face lights up because they are successful in a task or goal.
Hardest part of teaching: The attachment – I worry about students when we are on a break. I need to work on my work/home balance.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: I would love for schools to have more flexible scheduling, so we could go all year, but with more frequent breaks.
Other duties at school: I plan with the other two first grade teachers as we look at data on how our kids are doing.
Hobbies/interests: I spend time at home with my husband and our dogs; and I love to read, and study reading.
Personal history: I was born and raised in Port Lavaca, and graduated from Calhoun High School in 1988. I commuted to University of Houston in Victoria, and managed to graduate early. I’ve spent my whole career at the elementary level, as a teacher, an assistant principal, and a curriculum specialist. I spent the first nine years teaching back home in Port Lavaca, and learned a lot from working alongside my former teachers. On Nov. 11, 2003, I was at a conference in Austin, where I met and made friends with one of the speakers, Trevor Romain, a a best-selling author and illustrator of self-help books for children. We ran into Mike Morris, who worked for Griffin Industries in Bastrop, who was with a group of his friends. Mike and I struck up a conversation, and just never quit talking. We married May 15, 2004, and I inherited two daughters. Michaela Moeck is a physical therapist in Missouri, and McKenzie Morris is a high school ag teacher in Hearne. I taught for two years in Bastrop, then Mike went to work for Yum! Brands in Kentucky. While I was there I worked for Trevor Romain’s company. In 2010 Yum! let Mike work from home so we could return to Texas, and I could return to teaching. I opened Light Farms Elementary School in Celina, with 850 students, and held other positions in Prosper ISD, including assistant principal and curriculum specialist. My parents, Leo and Renee Childers, now live in Utopia, and Mike’s parents, Mike and Muriel Morris, live in Air Force Village in San Antonio. In 2020 we relocated between them, to the Hill Country, and I started teaching at Center Point. Mike still works from home. We have three dogs. Rocco is a 15-year-old rescue, and Curly and Gypsy are father-daughter Cairn Terriers. We got seven-year-old Curly when he retired from a breeder, and Gypsy, two, is from his last litter. Curly sired more than 60 puppies, so we’re glad he doesn’t pay child support.
