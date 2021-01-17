Teacher Feature: Megan Myers

School: Starkey Elementary School.
Subject taught: Kindergarten.
Years teaching: One year.
Years at school/district: One year.
College: I have a bachelor of science in education with a minor in multidisciplinary studies.
Reason you chose a career in education: I always loved kids, and I want to make a difference in the lives of children.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: Seeing growth in the kids over the months of kindergarten.
Hardest part of teaching: Wondering if I’m doing enough for each kid.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: I would do away with workbooks and worksheets, so teachers would be more creative.
Other duties at school: I am on the Reading Committee, and I volunteer to do COVID screenings in the morning.
Hobbies/interests: I like to work out and I love cooking and decorating. If I wasn’t a teacher, I think I would be an interior designer.
Personal history: I was born in El Paso, but my family moved to Harper when I was in the third grade. I graduated from Harper High School in 2015, then studied teaching at Schreiner University. In the Spring of 2020 I was named “Student Teacher of the Year.” My parents still live in Harper. My mother, Julie Myers, is a response intervention coordinator for Harper ISD, and my father, Karl Myers, is a Gillespie County Sheriff’s deputy. My brother, Dylan, is a Kerrville Police Department officer. One of my professors, Dr. Karen Taylor, suggested I go to a KISD job fair, just to see what job fairs were like. They ended up offering me a position, and I started here at Starkey the Fall of 2020.
