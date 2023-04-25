MOWA details 40th anniversary celebration

The Museum of Western Art is gearing up for its 40th anniversary, and you're invited.
Darrell Beauchamp, executive director, hopes the public will turn out for two days of family-friendly events on April 22 and April 23.
Forty years ago, on April 23, 1983, the facility opened to national acclaim as the Cowboy Artists of America Museum. In 2003, following a change in structure, it was rebranded as the Museum of Western Art. Today, it is an award-winning museum recognized nationally for its priceless collection of art by some of the country's most renowned Western artists.
On Saturday, April 22 at 9 a.m., the events kick off with a mayor’s proclamation, a ribbon-cutting by the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce and a cowboy chuckwagon breakfast hosted by the museum. At 10 a.m., the Red River Intertribal Dancers from San Antonio will be on the museum grounds, with representatives from the Comanche, Kiowa, Oneida, Cree, Cheyenne, and Cherokee tribes performing traditional Native American dance at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The popular Exit 505 Band will play on the pavilion stage, giving visitors lots of space to engage in line dancing led by the legendary Clifton Fifer. A new exhibit, "40 Years of Western Art," opens with an exhibition of exceptional Western paintings and bronzes never before seen in Kerrville. "These works are from artists who are tops in the Western art genre. Our visitors will be astounded at the quality of this art."
On Sunday, April 23 from 12-5 p.m., the museum will be open to the public. Events include burial of the time capsule, a salute to the museum's Remuda volunteers, and a 1 p.m. mimosa and cake toast to the opening day.
“These events are our way of thanking Kerrville and the surrounding areas for their support over the last 40 years. We hope everyone will come by during the weekend and see why MOWA is visited by people from around the globe. Please find details on our special weekend at www.museumofwesternart.com under the event section.”
The Museum of Western Art is located at 1550 Bandera Highway, Kerrville. For more information, call (830) 896-2553.
