Autumn Tate found a summer internship at First UMC

Schreiner University senior Autumn Tate says she was looking for a summer job to help with her college expenses, when First United Methodist Church’s Spencer Thomas suggested she talk to Beth Palmer. Palmer was looking for summer interns for the church’s ministry at Light on the Hill.
“I was really shy when I started at Schreiner,” Tate says. “Pastor Thomas and his campus ministry really pulled me out of my shell. When I talked to Beth, though, she already had her three positions filled. She sent me to the church, where I had a long meeting with Pastor Monica O’Donnell. It turns out their communications person was leaving. My degree is in English, and I was an editor for ‘The Muse,’ Schreiner’s annual creative writing journal. So I became FUMC’s communications intern. I started mid-May, and will work through the second week of August.”
She says the paid communications position entails 20 to 25 hours a week, mostly writing and producing. “I do the FUMC e-newsletters, KFUMC Happenings on Friday and the Midweek Mission Moment on Wednesday. I also assemble the before-service slide show that runs for the three services Sunday morning, and the graphics used during services. And I produce paper flyers, brochures, and such.
“It’s teaching me a lot. I have to meet deadlines, while producing a quality product that will effectively communicate the church’s message to others, within the boundaries of the communication. For instance, I know each slide in the pre-service show is up for 15 seconds, so I have to balance text, color, fonts, and design to get the point across before the next slide loads. I also work with proofreaders, especially Rosalyn Daugherty, to make sure everything is correct.”
She says in addition she’s the “person on call” when it’s time to make coffee or restock supplies. “I’m young,” she adds. “When an errand needs running, I can run. If Pastor David or Pastor Monica need something, sometimes I have to drop what I’m doing. But the job is also teaching me how to say, ‘No,’ when it’s necessary. I don’t have to do that often, though. I love working at the church, because there’s a lot of underlying respect and sympathy.”
Tate says when her internship ends, and she returns to Schreiner, she already has another job lined up. “My first year at college was at Northeast Lakeview College, in Universal City. I worked there as a writing tutor, and that’s what I’ll be doing next year at Schreiner. It’s a great experience. The first thing a tutor has to do is to get students to admit they need help. Often it’s like, ‘My first language is English, why do I need to improve?’ But writing isn’t talking. Sentences, paragraphs, and papers need to be organized. Once the students get past that, they can see the improvement.”
She says her father, Andrew Tate, was an Air Force officer. Her mother, Robin, was born in Kerrville, and graduated from Tivy High School, but Tate was born on Randolph Air Force Base, and grew up while her family moved 12 or 13 times. Robin homeschooled Tate and her younger sister, Bailey. Tate graduated in 2021, spent one year at Northeast Lakeview, and transferred to Schreiner last year after her father retired, as a colonel, and the family moved to Comfort.
“Now I have one year left,” she says. “Earning my BA in English, with a minor in education, in three years is another way to cut college expense. That’s important, because I’m planning on a master of arts, then a Ph.D. My dream is to be a college professor. I love to read, particularly historical novels set in the 1940s to 1970s, and my favorite is ‘Catch 22,’ by Joseph Heller. I want to help others discover reading.”
Tate says she also collects rare gems and minerals; and named her poodle mix Essie, after her great-great-grandmother.
“When my father retired from the Air Force, he gave me his dog tags,” she says. “I wear them with pride, every day. The older I get, the more I realize everything I am is because of other people. I try to respect that heritage, and I’m honored to make other people’s lives better in turn.”
