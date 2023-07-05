Autumn Tate found a summer internship at First UMC
Buy Now

Autumn Tate, the summer communications intern, stands in the First United Methodist Church welcome center with two of the flyers she produced. She says she’s also responsible for the computer graphics used in the church’s three Sunday services, as well as two e-newsletters weekly, and “other duties as assigned.”

Schreiner University senior Autumn Tate says she was looking for a summer job to help with her college expenses, when First United Methodist Church’s Spencer Thomas suggested she talk to Beth Palmer. Palmer was looking for summer interns for the church’s ministry at Light on the Hill.

“I was really shy when I started at Schreiner,” Tate says. “Pastor Thomas and his campus ministry really pulled me out of my shell. When I talked to Beth, though, she already had her three positions filled. She sent me to the church, where I had a long meeting with Pastor Monica O’Donnell. It turns out their communications person was leaving. My degree is in English, and I was an editor for ‘The Muse,’ Schreiner’s annual creative writing journal. So I became FUMC’s communications intern. I started mid-May, and will work through the second week of August.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.