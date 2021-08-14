Muhlenberg County, Kentucky-based Lost Dog Street Band performs at a special Sunday show at Arcadia Live on Aug. 15.
The band is made up of married couple Benjamin and Ashley Mae Tod, with the recent addition of bassist Jeff Loops. Rolling Stone describes Benjamin’s voice as “distant and immediate, old and pure of feeling.” Their music channels a certain criminal element of folk and country harkening back to Johnny Cash and Steve Earle. The group’s latest album, its fifth overall, “Weight Of A Trigger,” is a potent distillation of its outlaw heartache soul.
Ben has seen a life of misery and self-destruction all while searching for the freedom he desired. Setting out on his own at 16 years old, seeking that freedom, he found himself homeless and in a battle with a demon far worse than he could have imagined. Through the despair, music continued to drive Ben forward helping him to fight his demons and express himself along the way.
His companion in life and music, Ashley Mae, is an accomplished fiddle player and harmony singer. The pair met in the Nashville punk scene when Ben was 15 and Ashley was 17.
Tickets are on sale at thearcadialive.org.
