Pets of the Week - November 30, 2022

Earl (left) is a nine-year-old Chihuahua with such a kind heart. He has a very gentle personality and he’s hoping to share the joy of life with someone soon and soak up all the love and attention. Earl just wants a cozy place to hang out and be with his person.Earl loves head scratches and of course scratches behind the ears. He would love nothing more than a lap to sit on. For more information, e-mail info@ freeman-fritts.com or visit Freeman-Fritts Animal Shelter, 515 Spur 100 in Kerrville, Wednesday through Friday from 1-4 p.m.
This bundle of energy (loves) to fetch anything you will throw. She has hours of fun packed into that little 25-pound body. She was found wandering the streets with a friend and has not been reclaimed, so she's available to anyone who wants a happy dog for those River Trail runs or walks, or to just sit on the couch and cuddle. And, adoptions are still half-price, too. See her at Kerr County Animal Services, 3600 Loop 534 in Kerrville. They are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed from noon to 1 p.m.
