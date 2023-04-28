Kerrville’s Symphony of the Hills will feature the trumpet work of Brandon Pauley for its season finale concert “Orchestral Fire,” on April 27, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. at the Cailloux Theater.
The concert will be preceded with a wine reception, new season announcement, and patron signup at 5:30 p.m. in the Cailloux Theater lobby.
Brandon Pauley is the featured trumpet soloist on “Arutiunian’s Trumpet Concerto.” Pauley is a trumpeter and bass-baritone from San Antonio. An avid trumpet performer, Pauley has worked with the Champaign-Urbana Symphony Orchestra, the Wichita Symphony Orchestra, and the San Antonio Brass Band. He also performs as a singer in professional choral ensembles in Texas, Illinois, and Kansas.
Pauley holds a bachelor of music degree from Texas State University and a master of music degree from Wichita State University. He has been a faculty member at Schreiner University since 2020, where he teaches applied high brass, musicology, and ethnomusicology classes.
This concert also features the music of “Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5 in E Minor, Op. 64.”
Anyone wishing to reserve season seating for next season is invited to come to the New Season Announcement beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the lobby. Volunteers will be on hand to accept applications for Patron and Subscriber packages, with first choice of seating as it is available.
Individual seats for this final concert can be reserved online at caillouxperformingarts.com or by calling or visiting the Cailloux Theater box office, (830) 896-9393. Box office window hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Tickets start at $25.
The concert sponsor is Christopher H. Cheever of Broadway Bank.
