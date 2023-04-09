Arcadia Live is bringing a six-month long comedy series to Kerrville, kicking off Saturday night on April 8.
The headliner, former U.S. Marine Erik Knowles, is dynamic, powerful, and unforgettable.
True to his belief that laughter is healing, Knowles pulls from some of the most embarrassing events in his life and lays it all out there in the open for audiences to enjoy.
Feature Michael or “Mike” as he’s known by his family, friends, and enemies, calls the Houston area his home.
Raised by an easygoing dad and a mom with a deadly chancla, Mike has always loved comedy. One day in March 2016, he tried his luck at an open mic and hasn’t looked back.
He’s entertained audiences all over Texas, performing with legendary comics such as Juan Villareal, Jerry Garcia, Alex Reymundo and many more.
Known for his larger than life frame and energetic style, he’s a heart attack waiting to happen.
Through April 8, you can purchase the same seats for all six shows and knock 10 percent off the face value price of tickets.
The Arcadia Live is a non-profit theatre venue that aims to promote vibrant and diverse entertainment while preserving the history and life of downtown Kerrville.
Tickets for this event are on sale at thearcadialive.org/calendar.
