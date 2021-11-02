The South Texas Veterans Health Care System is now offering flu vaccinations for veterans and will continue until Nov. 19.
An annual flu vaccine is recommended for the following groups of veterans:
• Persons at high risk for flu-related complications including persons aged 50 years old and greater;
• Persons of any age with chronic medical illnesses, such as asthma, diabetes, or heart disease;
• Persons who live with or care for persons at high risk;
• Anyone who lives in community living centers (nursing homes), and;
• Women who will be pregnant during the flu season. Influenza vaccine is also recommended for anyone else who wants to reduce their chances of getting influenza.
The flu vaccination clinic is being held in the Kerrville VA Medical Center Recreation Center, located on the ground level. Veterans can obtain their vaccine Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. No appointment necessary. ID cards and face masks are required.
The Kerrville VA Medical Center is located at 3600 Memorial Blvd.
