Schreiner University professor publishes book of poetry

Schreiner University English Professor Sally McGreevey Hannay recently published the latest book of her poetry titled “They Aren’t Your Ducks,” available from WIPF and STOCK Publishers. The book can be purchased by ordering directly from the publisher at (541) 344-1528 or orders@wipfandstock.com. An audio recording of Hannay previewing one of the poems in the books can be found here: https://youtu.be/UUMMYbzPJu4.
Hannay is professor of English at Schreiner University and earned her MFA in creative writing from the University of Iowa Writers’ Workshop. She has published poems as the recipient of the Conference for College Teachers of English prize for original poetry in 2012 and 2014, and in The Texas Observer. Schreiner awarded her the Atkission Professorship in 2017.
“They Aren’t Your Ducks” chronicles twenty mid-life years in the well-examined life of a professional woman, mother, wife, sister, daughter and friend,” writes the publisher. “The poems are about the resilience of love, applied to everything from the angst of academic assessment meetings, to the love of a good dog, to the chaos that addiction can inflict on a family, to the caretaking of aged parents, to the grief and spiritual recovery from family loss. The poet uses a variety of poetic forms to tease out unexpected observations, understandings and feelings she came to understand through her words and images. These poems have no axe to grind; they are grounded in the human condition and not the body politic. They are unpretentious and joyful and sad and understand the process of being a human, subject to stresses, strains, sorrows and the inevitable losses and joys of living. The poems celebrate the gains salvaged from loss, the strength that comes only through loss and the peace revealed by faith and acceptance. If you don’t want to feel anything, don’t read these poems. If you are grieving a loss, these poems will help.”
For Media, Examination, and Review Copies, contact Shanalea Forrest at (541) 344-1528, ext 151 or shanalea@wipfandstock.com.
