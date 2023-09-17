Folk Festival ‘Welcome Home’ event slated for Oct. 12-15
kinky friedman will perform during the Kerrville Folk Festival “Welcome Home Fest” slated to be held in conjunction with the anticipated annular eclipse.

Kerrville Folk Festival is hosting a special “Welcome Home Fest” in conjunction with the annular eclipse, to be held Oct 12-15, 2023, at Quiet Valley Ranch on TX Hwy 16 south of Kerrville.

New Executive Director Deb Rouse describes the fall event as “The hip younger-sister festival to the annual Kerrville Folk Festival,” this year with an added reason to celebrate.

