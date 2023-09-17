Folk Festival ‘Welcome Home’ event slated for Oct. 12-15

Kerrville Folk Festival is hosting a special “Welcome Home Fest” in conjunction with the annular eclipse, to be held Oct 12-15, 2023, at Quiet Valley Ranch on TX Hwy 16 south of Kerrville.
New Executive Director Deb Rouse describes the fall event as “The hip younger-sister festival to the annual Kerrville Folk Festival,” this year with an added reason to celebrate.
“In addition to the music, Welcome Home Festival coincides with an annular eclipse, the so-called ‘Ring of Fire’ eclipse,” Rouse said. “Festival attendees will be invited to watch the eclipse in a ‘sound bath,’ designed to enhance the viewing experience.”
The "Sound Bath" will be hosted by the Brother Brothers on Chapel Hill. Over the weekend, listeners can hear more than 20 musical acts, including:
• Noah Richmond’s Little Monster.
• Friday 7-11 p.m.–Threadgill Theater;
• Saturday 10:22 a.m.–Annular Eclipse “sound bath” Chapel Hill;
• Saturday 1 p.m. to Midnight–Threadgill Theater;
• Saturday Midnight to 3 a.m.–Moontower Late Night Acoustic Show, and;
• Sunday noon–4 p.m.–Threadgill Theater.
Quiet Valley Ranch is located nine miles south of the Guadalupe River on TX Hwy. 16, 3876 Medina Hwy., Kerrville TX 78028
