Longtime fiddle player of legendary Red Dirt Country band Turnpike Troubadours Kyle Nix will play the Arcadia Live theatre on Friday, June 2, with backing band The 38’s.
After years of playing fiddle with the Oklahoma-based country outfit the Turnpike Troubadours, Kyle Nix has emerged with a new role on his debut solo album, “Lightning on the Mountain & Other Short Stories.”
Although Nix’s gritty, driving fiddle playing is not to be missed, he has revealed a whole new side of his musicianship since going solo. Now that Nix has shown all his cards, it may be hard for him to return to his role as exclusively a fiddle player, and there is no doubt that this album is merely the tip of the iceberg of his writing and singing chops.
Kyle Nix, through his work with the Troubadours and his own projects, has precured a dedicated fanbase nationwide who have nothing but glowing reviews of his live shows—tight, energetic instrumentation, raw, emotive lyricism and vocals, and sincere, honest musicianship.
The Arcadia Live is a non-profit theatre venue that aims to promote vibrant and diverse entertainment while preserving the history and life of Downtown Kerrville.
