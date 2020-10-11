The blood supply in South Texas has reached critically low levels, declining to around half of what is needed to adequately serve patients throughout the region. That is why Prime Metal Buildings & Components has teamed up with the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center to host a Kerrville Community Blood Drive on Monday, Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to combat the blood shortage in South Texas.
The shortfall comes at a time when collections normally are rising, the start of the new school year. But because of the coronavirus pandemic, most schools and workplaces are not hosting blood drives.
There are only 60 blood drives scheduled for this month, compared to 200 in September of last year, as businesses and other organizations have had to cancel drives because of the pandemic. In a typical year, school-related drives provide up to a quarter of all donations at the community blood center. But with many students taking online classes at home, those numbers are expected to be much lower this school year.
The South Texas Blood & Tissue Center is asking the community to make an appointment to give at one of its seven donor rooms across South Texas, or at a nearby blood drive.
Blood donations are needed for a range of treatments, from cancer to trauma to childbirth, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prime Metal Buildings & Components will be providing free Chick-Fil-A lunches and gift bags for all participating donors. Please schedule an appointment by visiting southtexasblood.org/events or call (210) 731-5590.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.