Pets of the Week – December 21, 2022

Juniper (left) is a beautiful Chihuahua mix. She’s about three-years-old and weighs just nine pounds. This girl was a yard dog, never shown the love she deserves or how to trust people. She is has a sweet, timid spirit and is still opening up to people. She is more confident with another dog in the picture, so she would do best in a home with an outgoing pup to show her the ropes. Juniper deserves forever love and a forever home. For more information, e-mail info@ freeman-fritts.com or visit Freeman-Fritts Animal Shelter, 515 Spur 100 in Kerrville, Wednesday through Friday from 1-4 p.m.
Wiley (right) is a 10-month-old male shepherd mix, already neutered and apparently has been very well taken care of. He is a happy fellow, who really, really needs a new family, because the previous one won't come in to claim him. Wiley weighs 33 pounds, and has only a little bit more growing to do. He is an active boy and loves attention. He would make a great running or hiking partner. See him at Kerr County Animal Services, 3600 Loop 534 in Kerrville. They are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed from noon to 1 p.m.
