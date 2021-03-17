Balls to ballpoints

Tom Hon has hung up his facemask and chest protector after 50 years of umpiring baseball, softball and football, most recently for Ingram Little League and Hill Country UIL games.
“I’ve been working the girls’ softball games,” he said. “We’re in the San Antonio UIL region, but the schedulers give me Hill Country games, from Mason to Boerne to Hondo.”
He says the umpire is the manager of a game. “The administrative part is making the calls; ball or strike, safe or out, and fair or foul. But I also control the demeanor of the game, so the kids play within the rules. For instance, there’s a Harper ISD v. Center Point ISD rivalry that goes back decades, but I make sure the emotions stay under control so we can complete the game, and the kids have a good time.”
Hon says his game-day procedure was to arrive 45 minutes before a baseball or softball game. That gives him time to meet the other umpire, and form a pre-game plan. “For instance, if there are multiple runners on base, we didn’t want both of us looking the same place and missing other calls, so we would decide who would watch first and second base, and who would watch third and home. Whoever was behind the plate would make all the fair-ball foul-ball calls, so we didn’t conflict. Talking all that out also ‘got our heads in the game,’ so we were ready when play started.”
He says when he started with UIL, the umpires would also inspect each team’s equipment, but now they just ask the coaches to verify that everything was legal. Meeting each coach also got Hon and his partner the initial lineup. “And, back in the day, we also turned in a handwritten summary report after the game, but now that’s all on computer.”
Hon says he got started out of necessity. “I went to watch a nephew in Little League, and they announced that the game couldn’t be played without an umpire. So I volunteered. Back then all we had was a facemask and a padded shield you had to hold in front of you. Chest protectors and shin guards came along later.”
He says he kept getting called for games, and by 1973 some of his umpire friends talked him into tackling UIL football. “That was a lot more formal. I had to attend a clinic, take a referee test, and get a physical. Then for two years I officiated at junior varsity and junior high games to gain the experience for high school. There was a sliding pay scale. If you worked the JV game, it was $10. If you worked both seventh and eighth grade you got $15. If you worked all three games they paid you $20. My friends also got me into umpiring high school baseball games, for $15.”
He says it wasn’t so bad during football season, but when baseball rolled around, he was juggling both UIL and Little League. He started out in the Division 5 games, and over the next 10 years worked up to Division 1. At that level he was not only working high school, but also smaller colleges like Trinity University and Texas Lutheran University.
Hon says by 1992 girls’ softball was taking off, and the Southwest Officials Association formed an officiating league for them. “A lot of the smaller schools started to form girls’ teams, but they had to use Little League fields. They could do that by moving the pitcher’s mound and one base, but it meant part of the time the base path was grass. I was working for the Jourdanton schools, and a friend, Bob Runion, called and said he needed a favor. So I helped the school build their separate girls’ softball field.”
He says several years he worked the Texas Little League championship games in Waco, and made some good friends, including Anthony Baumann and Rose Bradshaw.
Things changed in 2005, when Hon says his knees started hurting. “I went to the doctor, and he showed me X-rays. He said, ‘It’s bone on bone, you need new knees.’ Well, I couldn’t afford that, so I had to quit refereeing football. Baseball umpiring is mostly behind home plate, with some movement, and I could stand that.”
He says he turned 65 in 2008, and as soon as Medicare kicked in new knees were on the top of his “to-do” list. He had to lay out after that for four years.
Hon says he was born at Camp Blanding, an Army training center, where his father, James Hon, was preparing to ship out for World War II. “Dad shipped out for Europe in November of 1944, and my mother, Starie Hon, moved us back to her hometown of Jourdanton. Dad was killed in action in France, so I grew up in Jourdanton, graduating from Jourdanton High School in 1961. Mother never remarried.”
He says he briefly attended Hardin-Simmons University, then moved to San Antonio to work for Dittmar Lumber. “The company started in a garage, and grew to one of the largest lumber supply companies in Texas.” Most of the rest of his working career was in lumber and building materials, as a yard manager for companies like Morton Southwest and Quincy Lee Homes.
In 1970, raising his two daughters, he says he returned to Jourdanton, and commuted to San Antonio for 17 years.
Hon says, “In 2001 my friend, Jim Andrus, called and said his son, Brad, had gotten into making pens out of wood. But then he discovered girls, and lost interest, so Jim wanted to know if I wanted Brad’s lathe. I asked what I could do with it, and Jim said, ‘You could make pens.’ So I picked up the lathe. Then I was given a bunch of mesquite parts and pieces, and ‘Pens by Hon’ was born. A guy’s got to have a hobby.”
He says he went on Match.com in 2005, and was linked with Dee Dicus. “Our first, ‘safe-place’ meeting was at Outback Steakhouse in San Antonio. We were trying to schedule a real date, but my umpiring kept getting in the way. So I decided to kill two birds with one stone. I was working for builders, and needed to go to the Parade of Homes, and I asked her to go with me. After it was over, I said, ‘Why don’t we go to the Anhalt Cajun Festival at the Anhalt Dance Hall,’ and we got to dancing. I have two daughters, and so does she, so we blended families in 2007. Now Lezli Hon Murto is in Dallas, Kari Hon Butts and Shasta Billingsly are in San Antonio, and Britney McIver lives in Boerne. Between them, we have nine grandkids.”
Hon says he and Dee had a fifth-wheel, and for three or four years they came up to camp in Kerrville-Schreiner Park. “We loved the town, and its people. In 2012, when we retired, we decided Kerrville fitted our wants and needs. I also decided it was time to get back on the softball field, so I found James Craft with Ingram Little League. I asked him if they could use an old umpire, and he said there was a huge need, but they didn’t pay anything. That was okay, umpiring kept me in shape, I was filling a need, and it was something close to my heart.”
He says Craft also pointed him to Rose Bradshaw, with the Kerrville Little League. “When I called, she said, ‘I know you! We worked the state meets together. I had a different last name back then.’ So I ended up with a lot of umpiring again.”
He says as soon as he moved to Kerrville, people started giving him deer antlers. “Whenever they would find a shed antler, I would get it. I started using them for my pens. I had a deal with Rhodes Taxidermy, they would sell me spikes and small racks hunters didn’t want, for $7 per pound. It got to be a fun challenge.” Now he takes his pens to local shows, and consigns them to several local craft galleries.
But early this year Hon says he developed macular degeneration in his left eye. “I was umpiring a scrimmage, and I could see the pitcher throw, and then the ball was here. I couldn’t make the close calls any more. I remember girls I umpired when their hands were almost too small to hold a softball, and now they’re playing in high school. So in February, I retired my mask and chest-protector. I’ve had a good run, and I decided to go out on top.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.