The only Oktoberfest event in Kerrville will be done in style downtown at the historic Arcadia theatre on Oct. 21.
If you feel like dressing up, there will be a “Best Dressed Contest,” as well as festive cuisine catered by local vendors.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
The only Oktoberfest event in Kerrville will be done in style downtown at the historic Arcadia theatre on Oct. 21.
If you feel like dressing up, there will be a “Best Dressed Contest,” as well as festive cuisine catered by local vendors.
Of course, what kind of Oktoberfest would it be without beer? Basement Brewers, Pint & Plow Brewing Co. and event sponsor Off Main Brewing will be serving specialized brews just for the occasion.
Test your strength and participate in a traditional stein-holding competition. The last contestant holding a filled 1-liter stein in front of their bodies with their arm parallel to the ground, wins.
To wrap up the night, immerse yourself in the worldly spirit with a performance by the Denton-based, Grammy award-winning polka band Brave Combo, featured in a memorable episode of “The Simpsons.”
The Arcadia Live is a non-profit theatre venue that aims to promote vibrant and diverse entertainment while preserving the history and life of Downtown Kerrville.
Tickets for this event are on sale at thearcadialive.org/calendar/.
For more infomration, call the Box Office at (830) 315-5483 or email boxoffice@thearcadialive.org.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.