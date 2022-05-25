Trinity Baptist’s Minister of Worship Larry Danks says he sees himself as an elephant.
“It’s not a Biblical allegory,” he says. “But I have a visual perspective. I picture the church as a circus. I’m not the ringmaster or the lion tamer, I’m the elephant. The circus elephant comes in as the tent is being erected and pushes up the poles, making sure the tent will stand firmly after he leaves. There’s a lot of personnel management involved, as I put the right people in their places, so when I step away, the worship service stands.
“The principle for me through the years has been Micah 6:8, ‘He has told you, O man, what is good; and what does the Lord require of you but to do justice, and to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God?’ I like the title ‘Minister of Worship’ because it puts ministry first. Music is a tool to enhance relationships.”
He says he’s spent his whole career “getting ready for Sunday.” That includes preparing for corporate worship services, leading the worship choir, and leading the contemporary praise team for early service. Then there are the background tasks, making sure the words of hymns are correct in the computer so they can be shown onscreen, checking to see that the sound system works and the lighting complements the service, and coordinating with the broadcast team so the service goes out to the radio and livestreams.
Then there are the “other duties as assigned.” He’s involved in Children’s Day Out, provides monthly Habitat for Humanity devotionals, and as part of the Benevolent Team helps people in the community who have needs. He doesn’t lead the Master’s Ringers Handbell Choir, but he’s been playing in it, and other bell choirs, for more than 35 years. Then there’s the Prime Time Singers, who do a 40-minute program in local nursing homes, sometimes at the church, and travel on tours. There’s a lot of overlap between the Singers and the Worship Choir.
“On the Trinity staff team everybody works together, under Pastor John Wheat,” he says. “This last Easter I played a Roman soldier in our pageant.”
He says different pastors have different ways of planning. Most of the time Danks ends up choosing hymns, and for most Sundays a video to be shown. He also coordinates special music, both finding the performers and setting up the speakers, amps, mics, and so forth.
And at Trinity he “gets ready” three times every Sunday. The church has services at 8:30 a.m., 9:45 a.m., and 11 a.m. That requires setting up for the early service, which attracts mostly members between 50 and 70. He is “on the platform” leading songs for it. Then he transitions to the middle service, with a four-piece praise band, which has a congregation of families with children, up to the middle-aged. He usually spends that service in the sound booth. Finally, he transitions to the 11 a.m. service, with a mixed congregation. There he’s “on the platform” again, leading congregate singing and the special music from the worship choir. “I get here early,” he says.
He says he also practices with the worship choir on Wednesday night. “We practice six to eight pieces, working ahead, so we can present a piece each Sunday.” The Praise Band practices Tuesday at 6 p.m., and that requires setups for several guitars, drums, and a keyboard or piano.
Danks says he’s seen a lot of ups and downs during his career. “I started a youth choir in the late 1970s, and I had a room full of kids. Now it’s harder to attract them. How music is purchased and received has changed as well. When I started you sent off orders, and sheet music came by mail. The publishing business is going through major changes. Music isn’t stacked in warehouses anymore; it’s all print-on-demand. Audio recordings went from reel-to-reel to cassettes to DVDs, and now it’s all internet downloads. The Praise Band doesn’t have sheet music, they play from iPads, but you still pay for each song.”
He says his music career started early. “I was born on a ranch outside Galt, Mo., a town with 275 people. My mother, Helen, was a member of the Sweet Adelines, and she took me along when she sang in church. Every Christmas and Easter the Baptists, Christians, and Methodists would combine for a program. When I was nine, I sang tenor, but I’ve been a bass since I was 10. While I was in Grundy R-5 High School I joined the Missouri Men of Music, and now I sing with the Men of Music of South Texas. There were 23 graduates in my high school class of 1974.”
He says while he was at Grundy he was set up with a date by a couple he knew. “Mary Pat Babb went to the big high school in Trenton, and we were fifth-wheels for the couple at a football game. My high school had no football team, but Mary Pat and I were both in band. Dating between different schools was difficult until getting my driver’s license gave us a big boost. We married after high school, on July 20, 1974, and the best thing I did in life was ‘marry up’.”
Danks says he started college on a basketball scholarship to Trenton Junior College, intending to be a coach, but found jobs in music at small churches. After his last Trenton game the coach from Southwest Baptist College, in Bolivar, Mo., invited him to come and walk on to play.
“God had other plans,” Danks says. “He turned everything on a dime, and I found myself taking music as a major. We had our first child, Adam, there, and I graduated with a bachelor of church music in 1979.”
He says he spent his career at four churches. The first was Hillside Baptist Church in Camden, in southwest Arkansas. He served there from 1979 to 1985. Then he was called to Mary Pat’s home church, the First Baptist Church in Trenton, Mo., from 1985 to 1989. They had their other two children there, Jacob and Diane.
Then he says he went to Midwest Baptist Seminary, where he served at Noland Road Baptist Church from 1989 to 2006, while he earned a master of religious education and a master of church music, and worked as an adjunct faculty member for five years. He also spent seven years as a police chaplain.
Danks says, “I never had gone looking for other churches until our nest was empty, and I felt God calling. I sent emails to three of my mentors, and immediately got a reply from Randall Bradley who said he knew just where I would fit. I received a letter from Trinity Baptist Church introducing me to Mike Cook, in May of 2006. I didn’t know anything about the Hill Country or Texas, but everyone I talked to said we would love it here. We moved in September, and found everyone was right.”
He says Adam and his wife Andrea have returned to run the family farm outside Galt. They have six of the Danks’ grandkids, ranging from three to 21. Jacob and Shelby live in Layton, Utah, where he is a software engineer. They have one grandchild, 14. The Danks’ daughter, Diane Copeman, is a fourth-grade teacher, and she and her husband, Wade, have three grandchildren.
They live in Hewitt, near Waco, and that’s where Danks and Mary Pat plan to spend their retirement, after Danks retires.
“I’ll be the ‘elephant’ for my last Sunday, on June 26,” he says. “But I don’t own a rocking chair. We’ll do more travelling to see family, which is difficult when you have to get ready for every Sunday. And since 2008 I’ve been a member of the CenturyMen, an auditioned men’s chorus of professional Christian musicians, which tours across the U.S. and overseas. It’s been a highlight of my life. We’ve travelled to Cuba, Europe, and Canada. I’ll probably also do some interim work, when churches need someone to fill in.”
