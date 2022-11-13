KFH receives national recognition for excellence

gene and katie allen, from left, of Kerrville Funeral Home, accept the National Funeral Directors Assocation Pursuit of Excellence Award from Randy Anderson, President of NFDA, for the 20th consecutive year.

Kerrville Funeral Home was recently honored with the 2022 National Funeral Directors Association Pursuit of Excellence Award, placing it among an elite group of funeral service professionals.

Pursuit of Excellence Award recipients raise the bar on funeral service excellence by adhering to the highest ethical and professional standards and providing unsurpassed service to families and communities.

