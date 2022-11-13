KFH receives national recognition for excellence

Kerrville Funeral Home was recently honored with the 2022 National Funeral Directors Association Pursuit of Excellence Award, placing it among an elite group of funeral service professionals.
Pursuit of Excellence Award recipients raise the bar on funeral service excellence by adhering to the highest ethical and professional standards and providing unsurpassed service to families and communities.
To earn an NFDA Pursuit of Excellence Award, a participating funeral home must meet or exceed business standards set forth by the program and demonstrate proficiency in key areas of funeral service, such as compliance with state and federal regulations; providing ongoing education and professional development opportunities for staff; offering outstanding programs and resources to bereaved families; maintaining an active level of involvement within the community; participating and actively serving in the funeral service profession; and promoting funeral home services through a variety of marketing, advertising and public relations programs. Participants are also required to adhere to a Pledge of Ethical Practices.
“Every year, I am astounded by the extraordinary ways in which our members are providing meaningful support to grieving families and communities,” said NFDA Director of Public Relations Jessica Koth, who manages the Pursuit of Excellence Award program. “The Pursuit of Excellence Task Force was captivated by this year’s entries and very much enjoyed reviewing each and every one. The task force applauds Kerrville Funeral Home for their hard work and dedication to providing a superior level of service to families and communities. We are proud to have them as part of our NFDA family.”
Gene Allen said, “I am always proud of the way the entire team from Kerrville Funeral Home embraces the commitment that we have to serving others. Do we fall short occasionally? Yes, we are all human, but the entire team strives everyday to take care of each family that choses us in the best possible manner. Each and every family that choses us are all equally important. The community who embraces us and supports us is a very important driver to keep us striving for higher standards on a daily basis. This is the 20th year in a row that Kerrville Funeral Home received this award, and we couldn’t be more proud.”
More information about the NFDA Pursuit of Excellence Award program can be found on the association’s website, www. nfda.org/pursuitofexcellence.
NFDA is the world's leading and largest funeral service association, serving more than 20,000 individual members who represent nearly 11,000 funeral homes in the United States and 49 countries around the world. NFDA is the trusted leader, beacon for ethics and the strongest advocate for the profession. For more information, visit www.nfda.org.
