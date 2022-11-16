The Heart of KISD
Buy Now

Lynn Paulo, director of special education for KISD, standing at the corner of the table, meets with her special education staff, “the Heart of KISD.” Front row, from left, are Stephanie Drake-Woods, Brittany Moss, Lisa McDonald, Piper Perlichek, Paulo, Katie Dorsey, and Jodi Werner. Back row are Leonor Lopez, Abigail Varnado, Jeaton Euler, Linda Mann, Rebecca Carpenter, Jeremy Green, Francy Neal, Norma Palacio, and Lindsay Conklin.

Director of Special Education Lynn Paulo says she oversees all of the KISD special education programs, covering 13 areas of disability, in compliance with federal law and district policy, with the other 22 members of her team. “Part of my job is to find the right people with the right strengths for each position.”

She says, “We make sure all students with a disability receive the services and support they need. We usually start with three-year-olds, unless it’s a vision or hearing problem, where we can offer services from birth. We try to do a lot of front-end programs, which can help kids fit into mainstream education earlier, but we continue to work with some students until they are 22 years old. In 2022-2023 we have 634 special-needs students enrolled, over all our schools.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.