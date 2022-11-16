The Heart of KISD

Director of Special Education Lynn Paulo says she oversees all of the KISD special education programs, covering 13 areas of disability, in compliance with federal law and district policy, with the other 22 members of her team. “Part of my job is to find the right people with the right strengths for each position.”
She says, “We make sure all students with a disability receive the services and support they need. We usually start with three-year-olds, unless it’s a vision or hearing problem, where we can offer services from birth. We try to do a lot of front-end programs, which can help kids fit into mainstream education earlier, but we continue to work with some students until they are 22 years old. In 2022-2023 we have 634 special-needs students enrolled, over all our schools.”
She says some of the elementary campuses have programs serving all KISD students with a particular need, for example the five-year-old autism program at Starkey Elementary. All of the teachers there got additional training, and the faculty is reinforced with autism specialists. They also have developed specialized areas at the school, like the motor lab sensory room, where stressed students can go to calm down. Each student’s plan is based on the presenting needs of the individual, and the goal is for them to become independent and successful.
She breaks her programs down into several categories.
• Learning disabilities include dyslexia, which makes reading difficult; dysgraphia, which makes it difficult to interpret images, and dyscalculia, causing difficulties with mathematics. The goal is to push introductory classroom programs to support student learning.
• Emotional and behavioral needs is a program that is new this year. It takes a positive approach to student success, helping students develop better social skills, and is seeing some real good success with challenging students.
• Motor and orthopedic students with physical challenges get the assistance of a physical therapist, an occupational therapist, and a speech therapist, as well as special equipment and modifications in schools to improve access.
• Speech and language difficulties are caught early on, while students are still learning to speak, which makes a big difference when they can move into the general educational setting.
• Vision-impaired students are on a scale from having minimal vision to being completely blind, and have a vision impairment teacher to help them learn.
• Deaf and hard-of-hearing students have sign language interpreters, as well as adaptive equipment available to help them.
• Intellectual disabilities include the Life Skills Program, which meets students at their own intellectual level and includes a vocational program teaching skills necessary to live independently and work. One example is the “Tivy Treasures” store, which students learn to manage, as they sell the items they learn to make.
• The Early Childhood Center special education program begins the process of determining each student’s needs and planning how to meet them.
“First we evaluate each individual,” Paulo says. “We rule out physical problems before we look for learning disabilities. Our school psychiatrist and behavioral specialists work with the kids, their parents, and our teachers. All of our teachers have a heart for kids, and want to find the missing piece of each child’s puzzle. Our department motto is, ‘a successful team beats with one heart.’ That’s why we call ourselves ‘the Heart of KISD’.”
Paulo says she was born on Beale Air Force Base, in California, but mainly grew up in Franklin, Pa., about 60 miles north of Pittsburgh. She graduated from Franklin High School in 1986, then pursued her bachelor of arts in psychology at Miami University, in Oxford, Ohio. She worked in Estes Park, Colo., until she moved to Austin in 1991. There she worked at a resident treatment facility, Brown Schools Rehabilitati, while commuting to Texas State University at night to earn her master of education in school psychology.
“I came to Kerrville in 1994, and worked at other school districts around the county until my son, Aiden Smith, got through KISD. I spent four years at Boerne ISD, then worked for the Hill Country Special Education Co-op in Fredericksburg for 21 years. I came to KISD in 2018, after Aiden graduated from Tivy High School. He earned a degree from the University of Texas, and is in New York City working with AmeriCorps at a charter school where 30 percent of the students are special ed.”
Paulo says she now lives with two rescue dogs, Clementine and Oslo, and loves riding her bicycles, a mountain bike and a road bike, over the Hill Country trails. She volunteered at the October Kerrville Mountain Bike Festival at Schreiner Park, and at the Summer Biathlon in Comfort last June.
From 2013 to 2021 she also was an adjunct member of the Schreiner University faculty, teaching their education students about special education, and now she’s working with several of her former SU students at KISD. She says, “I often find myself reflecting on a creole proverb I first heard while on a mission trip to Haiti, ‘Piti piti, zwazo fè nich’ or ‘Little by little the bird builds its nest.’ As director of special education I face daily challenges with the same persistence, as I patiently try to make a positive impact.”
