The Joshua D. Brown Chapter of the DRT is pleased to announce that the speaker for the February meeting will be William “Bill” Groneman III, whose subject will be “September 11, 20 Years Later.”
Groneman was born in New York and grew up in the New York City neighborhood of Howard Beach. After graduating from Archbishop Molloy High School, he earned his BA degree in history in 1974 from Manhattan College.
He achieved his goal of entering the New York City Fire Department in 1977, after working for three years as a Uniformed Court Officer in New York City Criminal Court. Bill served the FDNY and the city for the next 25 years in the ranks of firefighter, fire marshal, lieutenant and captain. He retired from the fire service in 2002 to continue his writing career.
In 2019, Groneman was inducted into the Alamo Society Hall of Fame for “Years of Dedication, Commitment and Excellence in the Continuing Story of the Alamo.”
He also received the “Branding Iron Award” from the Western Writers of America. He has written dozens of articles as well as books on The Alamo, David Crockett, Alamo defenders, and one entitled “September 11, a Memoir.”
A man of many talents, he is also a musician and songwriter as well as a public speaker. More information about Groneman is available at his website www.wgroneman.net.
The meeting is slated for 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 28, and all are invited to attend.
Meetings are held on the fourth Monday of the month, September through May, at First United Methodist Church, 321 Thompson Drive, Kerrville.
For further information, please contact Judy McVay at (830) 537-3742, or email judithmcvay8@gmail.com.
