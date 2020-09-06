The Museum of Western Art wil host the “37th Annual Roundup Exhibition & Sale,” featuring art by invited artists, beginning Sept. 26.
The event, designated as a major fundraiser for the musum, will solicit works from selected artists and will display those works in the museum’s four main galleries.
Guests will enjoy heavy hors d’ oeuvres, beverages and the opportunity to purchase the art offered during the exhibition.
The “37th Annual Roundup Exhibition and Sale,” formerly known throughout the Kerr County area as “the Party,” includes multiple opportunities for sponsorship. Multiple events will be presented during the two-day opening weekend.
To become a sponsor of the 37th Annual Roundup Exhibition & Sale, contact the museum at 896-2553.
Individual tickets are $150 and couples are $250.
