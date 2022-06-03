‘Shakespeare in the Park’ Saturday

The Bard returns to Louise Hays Park this weekend when Playhouse 2000 and the City of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department present the 10th edition of "Shakespeare in the Park" on Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m.
This year's presentation is the little-known adventure story "Pericles, the Prince of Tyre," one of the last plays in Shakespeare's canon.
The script has been adapted by Tivy High School theater instructor Jessica Sturm, who also directed the cast of 14 local actors.
The play follows the life of Pericles, a Greek prince who flees from his throne to avoid the assassin hired by the King, angry over Pericles' discovery of his incestuous dalliances.
Cast away when his ship encounters a storm at sea, Pericles - along with his battle armor - is rescued just in time to win a tournament in a foreign land and the hand of the lovely Thalia.
The adventures continue, following Pericles' ongoing travels - the birth of a daughter, loss of both wife and daughter in yet another shipwreck, and, ultimately, a return to Tyre and a reunion with lost family.
Written in the early 1600s "Pericles" is part of the late group of plays that also includes "The Winter's Tale" and "The Tempest," and was almost certainly written with a collaborator.
While rarely produced in the modern era, it was one of the most popular plays of its day.
"Pericles" will be presented in the Pavilion of Louise Hays Park on Friday and Saturday, June 3-4 at 8 p.m.
There is no admission charge and lawn chairs, blankets, picnics and pets are all welcome.
This project is made possible by a grant from the Texas Commission on the Arts and a Title Sponsorship by the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country.
Playhouse 2000 is Kerrville's Community Theater, and manager, on behalf of the City of Kerrville, of the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, including the Cailloux Theater and the VK Garage Theater.
More information, including other performances coming in P2K Season 2022, is online at CaillouxPerformingArts.com.
