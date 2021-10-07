Playhouse 2000, Kerrville’s Community Theater, in partnership with the Theater Department of Schreiner University, will soon present the smash-hit musical “Little Shop of Horrors” after a long Covid-related delay. The show opens in the Cailloux Theater on Oct. 22.
First planned for Spring of 2020, this show was just weeks away from opening when Covid concerns closed down production. After three postponements, plans to re-create the production are finally in place, including some new cast members taking the place of those who couldn’t make the new dates.
The show’s cast includes several newcomers to Playhouse 2000.
Jonathan Bowen will make his P2K debut as “Seymour Krelborn,” the lovable nerd who discovers the “strange and unusual plant” at the center of the story. Faith Mooney and David Cummings are “Audrey,” Seymour’s love interest, and “Mr. Mushnik,” the gruff owner of the flower shop where the two work.
Leighton Sterling, as “Crystal,” and Anekah Longoria as “Ronette” are also new faces, joining longtime P2K veteran Phoenix Miller as “Chiffon” to complete the trio of “street urchins” who keep the action moving with vocal harmonies.
P2K veterans Brandon Cunningham and Victor Salinas will play the sadistic dentist “Orin Scrivello” and the voice of “Audrey II.”
Other players include P2K debuts by Monica Allen, Elijah Alvarez, Tyler Forsythe, Bradley Gilbert, Maia Goss, Donald Kearney, Kim Keller, Jeramie McGahee, Alex and Jennyth Peterson, Steven Rios, and Delaney Ziomek, along with P2K veterans Joan Bryson, Chloe Goss, Ginny Shaw, Trinity Urquhart, and Cindy Vennes,
“Little Shop,” based on a cult film by Roger Corman, became an international sensation and the very first hit by co-writers Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, who would go on to write some of the biggest hits for Disney animation, including “The Little Mermaid” and “Beauty and The Beast.”
The story of an alien plant that feeds on human blood and plots to take over the world ran for five years in New York’s Orpheum theater in its initial run, was made into a feature film starring Rick Moranis, and is one of the most popular shows on stages across the country and the world.
Tickets for “Little Shop of Horrors” are $22 and $27 with discounts for students and children, and are available at The Cailloux Box Office from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Friday or 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, or by telephone (messages can be left any time) at (830) 896-9393.
Information and tickets are also available online at CaillouxPerformingArts.com (note that convenience fees apply to on-line ticket orders.)
In addition to being Kerrville’s Community Theater, Playhouse 2000 is manager, on behalf of the City of Kerrville, of the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, which includes both the Cailloux and VK Garage Theaters and the Kit Werlein Annex. More information is available at www.CaillouxPerformingArts.com.
