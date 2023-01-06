The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department announced that tickets for the 15th Annual Daddy & Daughter Dance are now on sale.

The event will be held on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, from 5-8 p.m. in the Happy State Bank Expo Hall at the Hill Country Youth Event Center at 3785 Hwy. 27.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.