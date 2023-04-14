The public is invited to a free program on the “The Accidental Republic: When Texas was an Independent Country,” presented by Dr. Donald S. Frazier on Sunday, April 30, from 2-3:30 p.m., at the Dietert Center.
Frazier will share the story of the “turbulent” 10 years that Texas existed as an independent republic. After defeating the Mexican Centralist forces in 1836, Texas was initially denied statehood by the United States.
“As a result, Texas had to manage their chaotic affairs and make their way—on their own,” said Frazier, who is executive director of the Texas Center at Schreiner University. “That is a source of pride for many residents of the Lone Star State, and a point of bewilderment by others. This really is the story of that decade of Texas sovereignty with all of the ups and downs that came with it.”
Frazier is the award-winning author of six books on the American Civil War, Texas History, Military History, and the U.S.-Mexico Border. He regularly speaks to capacity crowds, and has been a consultant and advisor in a variety of heritage and cultural tourism projects, including museums, research centers, battlefields, heritage trails, and the Alamo.
The lecture series is presented by the Texas Center at Schreiner University and sponsored by the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country.
“The Foundation is thrilled to support an event that promotes local history and local assets like the Texas Center at Schreiner,” said Austin Dickson, CEO of the Community Foundation. “Our donors care deeply about historical preservation, heritage, and history of the Hill Country. We want more people to know about the Texas Center.”
The event is free and doors open at 1:30 p.m. Seating is limited. Light refreshments will be served and the presentation will be followed by a Q&A.
