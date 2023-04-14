The public is invited to a free program on the “The Accidental Republic: When Texas was an Independent Country,” presented by Dr. Donald S. Frazier on Sunday, April 30, from 2-3:30 p.m., at the Dietert Center.

Frazier will share the story of the “turbulent” 10 years that Texas existed as an independent republic. After defeating the Mexican Centralist forces in 1836, Texas was initially denied statehood by the United States.

