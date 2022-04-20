‘Station of the Year’

Justin McClure says the “JAM” in JAM Broadcasting comes from the names of its owners.
He says, “My sister and brother-in-law, Angela and Michael Krause, told me they wanted to operate a radio station with me. Radio stations are regulated by the Federal Communications Commission, and the frequencies are bought and sold by owners. In 2017 BUCK Radio, in Mountain Home, came up for sale, and we bought it. So we came to Kerrville and named our company “JAM;” Justin, Angela and Michael.”
He says their first studio was by the Scott Schreiner Municipal Golf Course. They were there for a year, and decided they needed to add another station to the business. They made an offer for The Rev and KERV when they came up for sale, but were outbid. Then the other purchaser backed out, and they had their three stations. They moved their operations to the Sidney Baker location.
McClure says, “We wanted to have radio for people who love radio, the way it was when radio was king. We do our productions in-house, instead of playing content from elsewhere. We play music and interview people here in our station. We’ve talked with the mayor and the chief of police, and hugged up to every organization in town who is interested. We’ve helped the Chamber of Commerce, and have a special relationship with Schreiner University.”
He says they have “Schreiner Wednesdays,” and every year SU sends 30 business students who write and produce a radio spot promoting a product or service. For the last year they’ve been working on setting up a radio studio in Schreiner’s Lion’s Den. Then Tuesdays are Dietert Center days, with more interviews.
McClure says he’s particularly involved at Dietert, since in his “spare time” he’s been a Meals on Wheels driver for two years.
But he adds they also do a lot of community service for other organizations, like volunteer fire departments and the Hill Country Youth Ranch.
“We probably give away more advertising than we sell,” he says. “We have open mic events, and invite musicians and bands to come in and get some time on the air, both local professionals and through the Big Seed program for new voices. We host concerts by the Hill Country Youth Orchestras and Tivy High School choirs. We have a sound-booth, where musicians can record, and most of the songwriters we feature are from Texas.”
He says they regularly run radio contests, offering gas cards and such as prizes, and during the Christmas season they have a “Buy Local” promotion. “We print up 600,000 tickets and distribute them to local businesses. Shoppers get one ticket for visiting the business, and one additional ticket for every $10 they spend. Then we throw a big party in Louise Hays Park, where we draw tickets for prizes.”
He says on the air that Buck plays Country Western, KERV is a variety, and the Rev plays mostly rock. “The programming is in-house. We have our own libraries. KERV has about 30,000 titles, the Rev about 15,000 songs, and the Buck about 12,000. They aren’t like “Top 40” stations where you hear the same song three times on the way to work.”
“The one thing we don’t do is politics,” McClure says. “We want to be uplifting, to put a smile on people’s faces. It’s old-school radio, but we’ve added Facebook pages to take requests. We have a big social media presence, about 85,000 people following us. We’ve assembled a team of seasoned radio professionals from a wide array of backgrounds, who have come together as the JAM Family. We respect each other’s beliefs, to work together producing a great sound.”
He shows off the trophies from the Texas Regional Radio Report, which backs up his assessment. The station has won “Radio Station of the Year” for the medium market in 2019, 2020, and now in 2022. Also, this year the station added “On-Air Personality of the Year” to its awards.
McClure says he was born in Fort Worth, but since his father worked for Brown and Root, he “lived in most of the towns in Texas” until he was six. His father then went to work at the municipal water plant in Breckenridge.
He says, “I got a job at a local radio station when I was a sophomore in high school, where Cody Nichols hired me. When I bought the station in Kerrville, I reached out, and now he works here.”
McClure says he graduated from Breckenridge High School in 1991, and continued his radio career in Breckenridge for two or three years, then got called because the transmitter in Stephenville was broken. He fixed it, got offered a job there, and stayed for 28 years.
“But I also travelled around,” he says. “As an engineer I got calls when stations around Texas needed help. I built pad stations, doing everything from working on transmitters to hanging antennas, all across the state. One of the projects was in Dallas, where I helped build the first fully-digital satellite network station in the U.S.”
While he was working in Stephenville, he went to a Whiskey Myers concert in 2012, where he met Leslee Clements. On April 15, 2012, they were married by McClure’s sister, Angela, in Wilderville, Texas, an unincorporated community east of Temple.
“We have property there,” McClure says. “It’s ‘sacred land’ for our family, and we have an Easter reunion there every year with 90 to 100 relatives and friends, so it was the perfect place for our wedding.”
Now he says, “I feel like JAM Broadcasting has earned a spot in this community. I’ve been blessed to stay in one place for most of my radio career, until we made the big move to Kerrville five years ago. What a beautiful place to live this is. If we put good in front of dollars, the dollars will come. Angela, Michael and I made it through COVID telling each other, ‘The worst day in radio is better than the best day in roofing’.”
