South Texas Blood & Tissue Center Corporate Communication Specialist Roger Ruiz says, “Our area continues to face a blood shortage as the demand for blood has increased faster than donations can be collected.
“The demand for blood has grown at a level that is well above what we saw before the pandemic began.
“The severe blood shortage is forcing the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center to work with hospitals to evaluate which patients will receive blood transfusions.
“In a shortage, patients who need blood to help manage ongoing conditions – severe anemia, kidney disease, cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy – must wait to receive their transfusions so blood is available for trauma cases and emergency surgeries.
“On a daily basis, we are working with our hospitals to evaluate almost every order for blood, to prioritize which patients must receive transfusions, and to determine how to meet the growing need for blood in a situation when inventories are critically low.
“We’re hearing from our hospital partners that there are many factors causing the growing need for blood. Certainly, the fact that the pandemic caused many procedures to be postponed means that now we are seeing an increase in surgeries and other procedures.”
July blood drives in the Kerrville area include:
• Saturday, July 31; 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. - Peak Fitness Center, 1337 Bandera Hwy.
