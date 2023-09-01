Beginning Sept. 5, tickets for individual concert seating for Symphony of the Hills will be released for purchase by the general public. Starting on that date, seats can be reserved directly online at caillouxperformingarts.com or by calling or visiting the Cailloux Theater Box Office, (830) 896-9393.
Patron and Subscriber season packages at last season’s pricing remain available through the end of August. After that date, season packages will reflect 2023-24 individual ticket pricing.
This season, concerts will begin one-half hour earlier at 7 p.m. A pre-concert reception at 6 p.m. is included for all ticket holders.
Concerts are held at the Cailloux Theater.
This season’s concerts are:
• “A Salute to Schreiner: 100 Years of Passion and Pomp;” Oct. 5;
• “Many Moods of Christmas,” featuring the Grand Symphony Chorus, Andrea Runnels, director, Dec. 7;
• “POPS: Pops and Popcorn: A Night at the Movies,” Jan. 6;
• “Spring! Leaping Forward,” Feb. 29, and;
• “Larger than Life: Family & Friends,” April 25.
