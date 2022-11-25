The Symphony of the Hills will present “The Miracle of Christmas” on Dec. 1, at 7:30 p.m. at the Cailloux Theater in Kerrville. A wine reception precedes the concert from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the theater lobby.
Seats can be reserved online at caillouxperformingarts.com or by calling or visiting the Cailloux Theater box office, (830) 896-9393.
The Grand Symphony Chorus once again will join the orchestra. It is made up of area and regional vocalists under the direction of Dr. Andrea Runnels.
The music program for the first concert:
• Broughton/Arr. Vinson – “Miracle on 34th Street Overture;”
• Silvestri – “A Christmas Carol” (Main Title);
• Hinds – “A Children’s Hannukah;”
• Christmas carol sing-along, and;
• Handel – “Messiah” (Part 1 and the “Hallelujah Chorus”);
• Christopher Besch, bass.
