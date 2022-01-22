Baron featured speaker for DRT Jan. 24 meet

The Joshua D. Brown Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas celebrated Christmas with a luncheon held at the Riverhill Country Club on Dec. 10. A silent auction was held to benefit the Scholarship Fund, and members and guests were served a turkey and dressing dinner complete with all the trimmings.
Makayla McVay, granddaughter of Chapter President Judy McVay, was welcomed as the newest member.
On Dec. 18, following a short ceremony led by the National Wreaths Across America organization, members of the Chapter participated in the laying of Christmas wreaths at the graves of every veteran buried at Glen Rest Cemetery.
After the wreaths were laid at Glen Rest, members honored Joshua D. Brown, the first settler of Kerrville, who was also the Texas patriot for whom the chapter is named, by laying a wreath at his grave at the Brown Cemetery nearby. One of the goals of the Chapter in 2022 is to locate and place a bronze memorial medallion at the grave of every veteran and citizen of the Texas Republic in Kerr and surrounding counties.
The first Chapter meeting of 2022 will be held at 10 a.m. on Jan. 24 at the First United Methodist Church in Kerrville, located at 321 Thompson Drive.
The speaker will be Peter Baron, Jr., whose subject will be “The History of the American Flag.”
Baron is an avid historian and genealogist. He has memberships in numerous genealogical, historical, and lineage societies, holding officer positions in many of them. As chairman of Texas “Operation Ancestor Search” he has assisted hundreds of wounded soldiers in proving their family histories.
Baron serves on the Medina County Historical Commission as State Historical Marker Chairman. He is an active lecturer on the American Revolution and the Colonial Period. He received his Eagle Scout in 1993, and earned a degree in biology from Texas A&M University.
He has also written two books on his family history and has an extensive library. He is currently a Paramedic Fire Lieutenant with the San Antonio Fire Department stationed on Ladder 2 and lives in Castroville.
Anyone interested in Texas History or tracing their ancestry back to the Republic period is welcome to attend. For more information, contact Judy McVay at (830) 537-3742, or email her at judithmcvay8@gmail.com.
