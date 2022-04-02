Teacher Feature:Kara Brantley

School: Starkey Elementary School.
Subject taught: First grade.
Years teaching: 13 years.
Years at school/district: Nine years.
College: I have a bachelor of science in psychology, and my teaching certification, from Schreiner University.
Reason you chose a career in education: Since childhood I’ve always wanted to be a teacher. I even had my own overhead projector I played school with. My mother was a teacher. I remember all my teachers, and many were positive models for me.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: I enjoy how the kids come in with a smile every day and tell me stories and give me a hug. I get to watch them grow academically through the year.
Hardest part of teaching: Time management is difficult for me. I usually overplan, then I have to find time to get it all done.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: I wish we had smaller class sizes so I could get more one-on-one time with students.
Other duties at school: I’m on the Disciplinary Committee and the Courtesy Committee.
Hobbies/interests: I read when I can, mostly Christian fiction and the Bible, and I like Hallmark Movies. I really love going to the park with my daughter.
Personal history: I was born and raised in Kerrville, moving up from Nimitz Elementary, to what was then the Tuesday campus for fifth and sixth grades, Hal Peterson Middle School for seventh and eighth, then Tivy High School where I graduated in 2003. I met James Brentley at Tivy, but it was later on when we reconnected. I went to Blinn College in Brenham for a year, then to University of Texas San Antonio for a year, and finished at Schreiner University in 2007. I started teaching kindergarten in Center Point in 2009, for my first four years, then came to Starkey. James took me to Starbucks for our first date after we reconnected through Facebook, and we were married in 2015. Our daughter, Abigail, is five, and goes to Children’s Corner Preschool.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.