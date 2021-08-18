Kerrville, 1890s style

Kerr Arts and Cultural Center Executive Director Lanza Teague says she gives walking tours of the downtown “T” formed by Earl Garrett and Water Streets in her spare time. It’s a way to bring a few more dollars in for the center, and raise interest in Kerrville and the KACC.
“Coming out of the shutdown we needed to get more people in our doors,” she says. “Our Board of Directors saw a gap when art exhibits fell through, so we scheduled a local history exhibit, everything from old photos to a real ranch wagon from when they were drawn by horses. They asked if we could find a local historian to talk about downtown, and I said, ‘I can do that.’ My Aunt Annabelle Roland, who was born in Kerrville, was a history teacher, and she left me the manuscript for an unpublished book.”
Teague says she put together the tour to go with the “Downtown in Cow Town” exhibit, and had 32 participants in the inaugural walk. Now she schedules tours for groups by appointment.
She says, “The more tours I give, the more I learn. It may be that someone asks a question I don’t know the answer to, and I’ll have to go research it. Or sometimes people on the tour will know, and share, an interesting detail.”
She says she concentrates her tours in the Earl Garrett-Water Street “T-zone,” plus the County Courthouse, because that’s all she can cover in 45 minutes. “I have stories from every building on those blocks, but they aren’t about ‘This building was built in what year.’ My stories are about the families who lived in those homes, and the slightly crazy entrepreneurs who made their dreams a reality in those stores and built Kerrville.”
The town was a bit unusual, she says. Instead of growing up around the courthouse, it developed around the Schreiner mansion, since that’s where things happened.
She says she dresses appropriately, 1890s-style for the historical tours, but she’s also getting a witch’s costume ready. In October she plans on branching out into ghost tours.
“There are plenty of spooky tales over the past generations,” she says. “I heard a story about a Texas Ranger getting murdered in the Westin Building. When I researched, it turns out it wasn’t a ranger, but there was a man shot there, and he did die. The more I dig, the crazier the stories become.” People will have to wait until October to hear all those strange-but-true stories.
Teague says her ancestors, the Council families, arrived in the 1890s, settling between Hunt and Ingram. Her mother, Wilma Council Teague, graduated from Tivy High School. Teague’s father, Charles Teague, was in advertising, so the family moved around.
Teague says she was born in St. Louis, Mo., then grew up around the Midwest. “But we always came home to Kerrville for Christmases and summers. We returned for good when I was a sophomore. At Ingram Tom Moore I worked on the newspaper and the yearbook, until I graduated in 1987.”
She studied at what was then Southwest Texas State University, and also at Schreiner College, then worked several jobs in Kerrville and Austin. “I was a proof-editor for the Kerrville Daily Times, did some radio announcing, was an office manager for a shoe company, and ended up at the Plantersville Renaissance Faire as a performer, shopkeeper, and wench. Larry Moore was a frequent RenFaire visitor, and we lived on RenFaire Drive and managed the campgrounds for three years. We were married in 2006.”
She always says, “Fate loves the fearless.”
Teague says they came home to Kerrville in 2007, and she became a manager for KACC, a position she held until 2014. Then she worked for the theater department at Hill Country Arts Foundation, until she took the executive director’s seat in 2019.
“I returned to KACC just in time for COVID,” she says. “We used the down-time to install a much-needed new air conditioning system, work on our member database, and catch up on many other projects that needed doing. I also delivered groceries for H-E-B, so I wouldn’t have time to sit around and worry.”
She says her story about KACC starts in 1995, when local artists founded the center so they would have a place to show their work, and learn more about their arts. From the beginning, it was a place for artists of all ages.
Then the Post Office built a new facility south of the river, and the downtown building came up for sale. KACC leaders and generous donors jumped at the chance for a heart-of-Kerrville venue, and purchased the building in 2000. Now extensively renovated, it showcases exhibits rotating monthly, as well as provides classrooms and facilities where new artists can learn their arts.
She says she still has her Aunt Annabelle’s book, which she transcribed from handwritten and now has printed on old fan-fold computer paper, and is considering publishing it.
Teague says her mother, Wilma, still lives in the home her namesake and grandfather, William Lanza Council, built. Teague and Moore (“I didn’t take his name. There are enough Moores around here.”) were lucky enough to buy the house next door. They live with Gunny, a rescue dog, and a little white cat named “Shreddy McBitey,” who lives up to his name.
