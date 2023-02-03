Scots of the Texas Hill Country Robert Burns Supper will be held at the Inn of the Hills Resort and Conference Center on Feb. 4.
A silent auction and social hour is planned for 5 p.m. Supper will be at 6 p.m.
Entrees are tortilla crusted tilapia or charbroiled breast of chicken topped with peach chutney. Cost to attendees is $45 per person.
Entertainment is Celtic Comfort, a band that is quite in demand every summer up in the New England area.
Bee’s Buzzer, the San Antonio Highland Dancers will perform. These wee ones are award-winning dancers.
Even the older ones have won many awards throughout various competitions in the United States.
What is a Scottish event without pipers? There are three this year. Each one playing the skurl of the pipes to soothe your soul.
The pandemic gave us a few years off, and now we are dusting off the mothballs from the kilts and ladies are getting all fancied for the grand night.
Contact Winston Skeen at (830) 796-1641 right away for your meal choice and for a ticket order form or reserve via email at burnsdinnersotthc@gmail.com.
