Teacher Feature: Jeanine Edgecombe

School: Center Point Secondary School.
Subject taught: Biology and environmental systems.
Years teaching: 12 years.
Years at school/district: One year.
College: I have a bachelor of science in biology education from Louisiana Tech University, and a master of education in curriculum and instruction from the University of Texas Arlington.
Reason you chose a career in education: I started out in nursing. It was too emotional, but I loved the science aspect. I turned out to be the student who could explain things to others, and that led to teaching.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: Seeing students become engaged in activities, and succeeding.
Hardest part of teaching: The number of hours teachers have to put in.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: I would like to be able to teach for the student engagement, and overall learning, instead of for testing.
Other duties at school: I am hosting a student teacher.
Hobbies/interests: I read a little bit of everything, suspense, thrillers, romances, and mysteries. I paint with acrylics. We also travel to experience different small cities, and we toured the Rocky Mountains last summer.
Personal history: I was born and raised in Metairie, La. In Andrew Jackson Fundamental Magnet High School I was a member of the Key Club, the Beta Club, and Mu Alpha Theta. I graduated in May, 2005, and in August Hurricane Katrina hit, so my family moved to Ruston, La. I earned my bachelor’s degree from Louisiana Tech in Ruston, then my masters from UT Arlington. In 2015 I moved to Lumberton, Texas, north of Beaumont, and taught there. In 2020 I met Jaclyn Walker online, and New Year’s Eve we had our first date at Madison's on Dowlen Road, a restaurant in Beaumont. Now we’re engaged. She’s in the wine industry, so we moved here in June of 2021, and this fall I started at Center Point. We’re looking for a venue to plan a wedding, and when we get married, I’ll also have a daughter. Adalay Walker is a second-grader here at Center Point.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.