Kerrville Mayor Blackburn is set to proclaim April as “Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month” during K’STAR’s “Chili Cook-Off and Car & Bike Show.”
The proclamation calls for all citizens to dedicate themselves to improving the quality of life for all children and families.
“On behalf of our board, staff and volunteers, but most importantly the children who must stay in our emergency shelter, we appreciate Mayor Blackburn and Kerrville City Council, for this proclamation and what it does to create awareness,” said Melody Lowman, executive director of K’STAR, Inc. “Child abuse and neglect is a serious problem affecting every segment of our community, and finding solutions requires input and action from everyone.”
Mayor Blackburn will proclaim April as Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month at 11:30 a.m. at K’STAR’s Chili Cook-off and Car & Bike Show taking place on March 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hill Country Youth Event Center in Kerrville.
Funds raised at this event will benefit K’STAR’s Children’s Emergency Shelter, where healing child trauma begins.
Bring your entire family, participate in children’s activities, taste the chili, view the cars and motorcycles and vote on the People’s Choice Awards. Children 12 and under will vote on the Kids’ Choice Car & Bike Award.
Don't miss Kimmi Bitter at 1 p.m. a beautiful singer-songwriter with an affinity for the American roots of western twang, sultry twelve-bar blues, and old-fashioned rock n' roll.
K’STAR is grateful to JAM Broadcasting, Altstadt Brewery, Lost Souls Motorsports, Ken Stoepel Ford, Thin Blue Line, and Cafe on the Ridge for supporting this fun fundraising event.
For more information about the event, sponsor opportunities, hosting children’s activities, registering to cook, or entering a car and bike, visit www.kstarevent.org.
For more information, contact Sergio Mennella, K’STAR event coordinator, at (830) 372-2818 or email Sergio.mennella@kstar.org.
