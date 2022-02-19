Thousands of Girl Scouts in Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas began receiving Girl Scout Cookies on Wednesday, Jan. 26 to distribute to customers in San Antonio and 20 surrounding counties.
Cookie lovers can expect classic family favorites, plus the newest addition to the lineup: Adventurefuls — an indulgent, brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.
Customers who already purchased cookies online will receive their order soon.
If you know a Girl Scout, connect with them to make online orders through Sunday, Feb. 27.
Girl Scouts began selling cookies in person Friday, Feb. 4, at council-sponsored booths in front of your favorite neighborhood stores, restaurants, and more, and will continue through Sunday, Feb. 27.
To find a booth location near you, download the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app on iOS or Android or visit www.girlscoutcookies.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.