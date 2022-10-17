Mark your calendars for the Salvation Army’s Harvest Family Weekend, Oct. 28-29.
Mark your calendars for the Salvation Army’s Harvest Family Weekend, Oct. 28-29.
Events of the Salvation Army’s Harvest Family Weekend include the Great Pumpkin Splash, the 12th Annual Salvation Army Pumpkin Run 5k, and the Harvest Festival.
Splash into Harvest Family Weekend with the Great Pumpkin Splash on Friday, Oct. 28, from 7-9 p.m.
The Great Pumpkin Splash is a Fall Pool Party at the Salvation Army Kroc Center’s Water Park. There will be family-friendly Halloween music, a Water Pumpkin Patch, and water games.
We will be serving pizza & drinks and showing “The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown!”
There will be an entry fee of $10 per person and $5 for Kroc and BGC members.
Come dressed to impress in your best family-friendly costume and run to support the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Kerrville at the 12th Annual Salvation Army Pumpkin Run 5k on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 8 a.m. on Holdsworth Dr.
The 12th Annual Salvation Army Pumpkin Run 5k will start in the Salvation Army Kroc Center’s parking lot, run up Holdsworth, turn around right before Harper Rd. and finish in the Salvation Army Kroc Center’s parking lot.
Register online at www.AthleteGuild.com or visit the Kroc Center at 201 Holdsworth Drive. The last day to register will be Saturday, Oct. 29, at 7:45 a.m.
Breakfast and coffee will be provided by McDonald’s for all runners from 7-8 a.m. and at the end of the race.
Join us at the Salvation Army Kroc Center for our annual Harvest Festival on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This free community event will have all your favorite fall activities, such as hayrides, a pumpkin patch, food vendors, bounce houses, games, face painting, crafts, a petting zoo, and a parent patch with activities for the parents.
Of course, there will be tons of candy, plenty of fall photo ops, and lots of fun for the whole family. Families are encouraged to come dressed in family-friendly costumes.
For more information, please visit our website at www.kerrvillekroc.org or call the Salvation Army Kroc Center’s front desk at (830) 315-5762.
