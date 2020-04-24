Find the library at your place this National Library Week

This week, the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library invites all community members to find the library at their place by visiting the library’s homepage, www.bhmlibrary.org, to access virtual services, resources, and more. While the library’s physical spaces may be temporarily restricted due to COVID-19, the public can discover ebooks, eaudiobooks, digital magazines and much more - all from home.
April 19-25, 2020 is National Library Week, a time to highlight the valuable role libraries, librarians and library workers play in transforming lives and strengthening communities. This National Library Week, the public can show their appreciation and support for libraries by visiting their library’s website, following them on social media, and using the hashtag #NationalLibraryWeek.
In times of crisis, libraries respond to their community’s needs in innovative and inspiring ways. Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, libraries of all types are continuing to make a difference in people’s lives by providing electronic learning resources, links to online storytimes, as well as links to virtual tours of museums and zoos. At the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library, there are a wide array of virtual services offered during this time, such as access to Axis360, RBDigital, Ancestry.com, Learning Express — School Center, and TumbleBooks to name a few.
The original theme for National Library Week, “Find your place at the library,” was chosen months before the emergence of a global pandemic that would force libraries to restrict access to their buildings. In response to our rapidly-changing times, the theme was revised to “Find the library at your place” to bring attention to how libraries are open for business online, offering the electronic services and digital content their communities need now more than ever.
First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries of all types across the country each April.
If you need assistance in using the digital resources, Library staff will be available to provide telephone assistance Monday - Friday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., at (830) 258-1274 or via email at library.webmaster@kerrvilletx.gov. Members of the community may register or renew a card remotely via the online registration form found at www.bhmlibrary.org.
For more information, contact the library reference desk at (830) 258-1274, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
