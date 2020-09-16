September is National Preparedness Month.
The Hill Country Preppers will review the basics of preparedness that everyone should be practicing.
Are you prepared with food, water, preparedness plans for various emergencies or an evacuation, emergency communications, alternate energy capabilities, medical supplies and training and financial considerations?
Toss in the complications caused by COVID-19, a new flu season and a hurricane season and life could get a bit hectic.
Learn what to do if you are missing any of these important elements of preparedness. Learn how preparedness can lessen the stress of any emergency and give you the ability to survive and recover.
The Hill Country Preppers will meet on Sept. 17 at 6 p.m. at Buzzie's BBQ. Extra parking is across Schreiner St. at the Bus depot. Masks are encouraged, but not required. Please do not attend if you are coughing, sneezing, not feeling well or tending to someone who is sick. Use common sense in applying sanitation protocols and social distancing. We encourage you to support Buzzie by arriving early and enjoying some award-winning BBQ.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.