Teacher Feature: Rachel Garrett

School: B.T. Wilson Sixth Grade.
Subject taught: ELAR- English Language Arts and Reading.
Years teaching: 22 years.
Years at school/district: Seven years at B.T. Wilson.
College: I have a bachelor of arts in English from University of Texas San Antonio, and a Master of Education from Schreiner University.
Reason you chose a career in education: Education combined my love of reading and writing with my love of children. My parents were both educators. They succeeded in communicating a love of learning, and an appreciation of a teacher’s ability to positively impact the world. I also had some truly amazing teachers along the way, who were incredible role models for me.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: The most enjoyable part of teaching is the interaction that I have with my students. I love helping them connect what they are learning in class with their own lives, and helping them recognize their strengths as learners.
Hardest part of teaching: The hardest part of teaching is time management. There is never enough time to do all of the things I would like to do, so prioritizing is key.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: Increase funding for schools. Education is our most valuable resource as a society. We need to ensure that all students and teachers have the resources they need to keep up with an ever-changing world. Increased funding could reduce class sizes, and provide support services that help students achieve greater outcomes.
Other duties at school: I am the Leadership Club sponsor. Teachers nominate students with leadership potential, and they study leadership skills and complete service projects. Recently they have fundraised for the Humane Society, provided socks to the Hill Country Crisis Council women’s shelter, and given small gifts to our janitors.
Hobbies/interests: I love spending time with my family, reading realistic historical fiction and contemporary novels, and traveling when I get the chance. Last summer I went to Alaska with a group of teachers, and we took a family trip to New Mexico.
Personal history: I was born in Vallejo, Calif., near San Francisco, but I grew up in Ft. Worth. In high school I moved to San Antonio and attended John Marshall High School, graduating in 1990. I went to college at UTSA, and met Grant Garrett at a party. We ran into each other a couple of times, and on Valentine’s Day of 1991 he asked me to go to the Stock Show and Rodeo Carnival. He showed up with a Valentine bear and flowers. We were married in 1995. I earned my degree in English, then taught middle school for Northeast ISD, and high school back at John Marshall. About 10 years ago, our family moved to Kerrville because my husband had a job opportunity here. Now he is a manager at Crenwelge Motors. I earned my MEd from Schreiner University. We raised a daughter, Emily, who graduated from Trinity University in San Antonio, and a son, Joseph, who is currently attending UTSA. Both of our kids are Tivy graduates, Emily in 2015 and Joseph in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.