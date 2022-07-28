BEC announces winners of ‘Fiber’s Five-year Anniversary Giveaway’

Bandera Electric Cooperative is pleased to announce the winners of BEC Fiber’s five-year anniversary giveaway.
On Wednesday, July 6, BEC presented five 55” smart TVs to Mike and Melissa Sutherland, Cynthia and Rusty Watson, Jolene and Marvin Keene, Mike Ebstyne, and Shawn Heinis.
“I think it’s the first thing we’ve ever won,” said Marvin Keene. Marvin and Jolene Keene have been members for 25 years, “It is the biggest [television] in the house. Now we just have to move the chairs back a little to accommodate for the size.”
In May 2017, BEC Fiber opened applications to members for reliable broadband service with equal upload and download speeds up to one gigabit per second.
Currently 70% of BEC members have access to BEC Fiber and more than 10,500 people have subscribed to the service.
In May, after moving from San Antonio, Mike and Melissa Sutherland signed up for BEC Fiber. They were ecstatic when they discovered they were winners. “We’re very excited,” said Melissa, “We are going to make good use of it since we just moved.” Mike and Melissa have made plans to watch the upcoming NFL season on the big screen.
BEC’s vision is Reimaging Rural America. A key component of the vision is the expansion of fiber broadband to areas that lack reliable broadband access. To find out more information about BEC Fiber and service availability visit BanderaElectric.com/fiber.
