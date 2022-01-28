The Kerrville Renaissance Festival celebrates the first of two weekends of medieval entertainment this Fri-Sun, Jan. 28-30, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at the River Star Arts and Events Park, on the grounds of the Hill Country Youth Event Center in Kerrville.
The second weekend will be held Sat-Sun, Feb. 5-6. Admission is adult, $14.95; children 5-12, $9.95; age 4 and under free. Free parking is available at the gate. Details and tickets are available at www.KerrvilleRenFest.com.
The Kerrville Renaissance Festival recreates a medieval marketplace that features strolling musicians, magicians, jugglers, and storytellers. Guests are encouraged to arrive in costume and join the merriment, interacting with cast and working the imagination.
More than 30 crafters will recreate a Renaissance Festival Marketplace offering handmade crafts such as wooden toys, leather accessories, clothing, hats, glassware, jewelry, and gifts.
Guests will enjoy a menu that includes funnel cakes, cinnamon-roasted nuts, chocolate-covered cheesecake, fresh donuts, turkey legs, kettle corn, jerky, deep-fried caramel apple, deep-fried Oreos, and deep-fried pecan pie, topped off with craft beer, wine, and mead.
Eight stages of entertainment feature both returning and new acts. They include:
• Judas and Magnolia;
• The Bard O'Neill;
• Coal Black Rose;
• Mark Haller Glass Blower;
• Stargazer Aerial;
• Texas Vinland Vikings;
• Marty the Juggler;
• Magical Mystical Michael;
• Dublin Harpers;
• Cheeky Peacocks;
• Bedouin Dancers;
• Klaus Weiland;
• Lady Prudence;
• Ermagerd the Bard;
• Thorn and Rosie;
• Tory Dreams Circus Things;
• Last Chance Forever, the Bird of Prey Conservancy.
Updated information is online at www.KerrvilleRenFest.com or at (214) 632-5766.
