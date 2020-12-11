KPD ‘Blue Santa’ donations sought for local youth

The City of Kerrville Police Department’s Blue Santa program is collecting new, unwrapped gifts for children aged infant to mid-teens. Most of the gifts will go to children at the K'Star emergency shelter, the Hill Country Crisis Council women's shelter, the Doyle Community Center Blue Santa event, the Pregnancy/Parenting Resource Center, and special situations that Kerrville Police Department officers encounter when children are involved.
Gifts need to be made by Wednesday, Dec. 16. and may be left in the box in front of the downstairs City Hall reception desk, the Kerrville Police Department, Walgreens, or the UPS store near the H-E-B supermarket on Sidney Baker Street South.
Blue Santa does NOT recommend gifts like bicycles and expensive electronic items. Most of the children who receive these gifts are in groups and know what the other kids get. If one or two get something very expensive, the others wonder why they don't.
If a gift requires batteries, please include them with the gift.
Good toy ideas include toy cars and trucks, board games, dolls, Barbie sets, LOL dolls, action figures, fighting robots, wooden toys and blocks, hot wheels, Legos, slime, craft kits, jewelry-making kits, little-girl costume jewelry and purses, little-girl play make-up, balls for all ages, science kits, drawing supplies, art supplies, and paint-by-numbers kits.
Good toy ideas for teenagers include lip gloss, mascara, nail polish, lotion, toiletries gift set, costume jewelry, or diary for girls, and remote-control vehicles, full-size basketballs, footballs, soccer balls, tougher Lego projects, and robot-building kits for boys.
Nice soaps and shampoos are popular among teen girls and boys.
