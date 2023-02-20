Teacher Feature April Sykes

School: Nimitz Elementary School.
Subject taught: Second grade.
Years teaching: 15 years.
Years at school/district: One year.
College: I have an associates degree in business management from San Jacinto College, and a bachelor of science in interdisciplinary studies from the University of Houston Teaching School in Clear Lake.
Reason you chose a career in education: My mother, Barbara Massey, was a teacher. I’m just a big kid at heart, and I love being around kids.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: I love learning with my students. They teach me just as much as I teach them.
Hardest part of teaching: When “my” kids leave elementary school, and grow up.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: I would like to see no school for kids on Friday, giving teachers time to prepare for class.
Other duties at school: I’m the head of the Sunshine Committee, providing hospitality for school. I also do some curriculum writing.
Hobbies/interests: I spend time on self-improvement, both for school and as a human being, and I like to float the river and go walking with my dog. But my big one is spending time with my family.
Personal history: I was born and raised in Corpus Christi, graduating from Mary Carroll High School in 1995. I earned an associates degree in business management from San Jacinto College, then moved to Houston where I was a proposal facilitator for Lockheed-Martin for 11 years. I went to U of H for my teaching degree, and graduated when there was a hiring freeze in Houston. I taught in Corpus Christi for a year, then returned to the Houston area where I taught pre-K and second grade at San Leon Elementary School for six years. I moved to Austin, where I taught at Serene Hills Elementary for seven years. My son, Garner, started college at University of Texas San Antonio, and while I was visiting, I drove to Kerrville, and loved it so much I called everyone. I found a position at Nimitz, and my family moved here from Concan. My walking buddy for the last 10 years has been Raven, a blue heeler/mastiff rescue, and his best friend is Lily, Mom’s chihuahua. Believe it or not, Lily is the boss of the two. I’m obsessed with Kerrville restaurants, and I try a new one every week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.